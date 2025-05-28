Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 142,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 353,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.68 target price on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MMY

Monument Mining Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Monument Mining

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other Monument Mining news, Director Graham Dickson sold 59,000 shares of Monument Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$25,883.30. Insiders own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Monument Mining

(Get Free Report)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.