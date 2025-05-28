ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.79 and last traded at $60.28. 4,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

