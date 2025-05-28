NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,159,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.9%

COF stock opened at $192.24 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average of $184.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

