Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Liquidia and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $191,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,119.40. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

