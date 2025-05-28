Objective Capital Management LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $609.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $551.72 and a 200-day moving average of $594.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

