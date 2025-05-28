Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading 23.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) were up 23.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 263,853,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 52,021,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuformix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 293 ($3.96) target price for the company.

Get Nuformix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFX

Nuformix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.09.

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.03 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nuformix

(Get Free Report)

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.