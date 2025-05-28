What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Workday Q2 Earnings?

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

WDAY opened at $239.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,729,781.44. The trade was a 39.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 186,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,459,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $2,756,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

