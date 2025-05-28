Zacks Research Comments on AES’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AES in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. AES has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AES by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after buying an additional 7,519,129 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in AES by 21.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 27,518,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,785,000 after buying an additional 4,930,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 30.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,790,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,224,000 after buying an additional 4,842,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after acquiring an additional 381,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.