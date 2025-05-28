What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for KALA BIO Q1 Earnings?

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of KALA BIO in a report released on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KALA BIO’s current full-year earnings is ($10.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KALA BIO’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54.

KALA opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.91. KALA BIO has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KALA BIO by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KALA BIO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. SR One Capital Management LP raised its position in KALA BIO by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 155,279 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in KALA BIO by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,201,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 310,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in KALA BIO by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

