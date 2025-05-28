Q4 EPS Estimate for Cboe Global Markets Increased by Analyst

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $231.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.04. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.