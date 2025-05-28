Q2 Earnings Forecast for AAP Issued By DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.9%

AAP opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 327.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

