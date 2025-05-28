Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for CRAI Earnings

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

CRA International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $190.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day moving average of $183.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. CRA International has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $214.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.29. CRA International had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $1,429,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,981,307.90. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,027.40. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,600,748. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,389,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 28,517.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CRA International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

