National Bank Financial Estimates CVE:SLS FY2026 Earnings

Solaris Resources Inc. (CVE:SLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solaris Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Resources’ FY2029 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Solaris Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

CVE:SLS opened at C$6.15 on Monday. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$7.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.15.

About Solaris Resources

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.