Head to Head Analysis: SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) vs. Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and SEACOR Marine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $804.06 million 0.68 $300.18 million $5.05 3.62 SEACOR Marine $264.09 million 0.52 -$9.31 million ($2.54) -2.03

Analyst Ratings

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tsakos Energy Navigation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 1 1 3.00 SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.68%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 22.57% 19.07% 9.04% SEACOR Marine -16.81% -13.32% -6.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats SEACOR Marine on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 58 support vessels, of which 55 were owned or leased-in, and three were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

