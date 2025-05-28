Cardinal Health FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Zacks Research

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardinal Health in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.88. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $154.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after buying an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

