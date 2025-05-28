Chardan Capital Predicts CleanSpark FY2026 Earnings

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CleanSpark in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Chardan Capital analyst J. Mcilree forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 4.36.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. CleanSpark’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after buying an additional 4,489,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 1,018.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $13,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 6,449.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $8,109,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.