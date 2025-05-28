Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) vs. Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Head to Head Analysis

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) and Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Journey Medical and Amarantus BioScience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Journey Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Amarantus BioScience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Journey Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Journey Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Journey Medical is more favorable than Amarantus BioScience.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Journey Medical $56.24 million 3.19 -$3.85 million ($0.39) -19.92 Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Journey Medical and Amarantus BioScience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amarantus BioScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Journey Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Journey Medical has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarantus BioScience has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Journey Medical and Amarantus BioScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Journey Medical -31.74% -132.10% -26.90% Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Journey Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Journey Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Amarantus BioScience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Journey Medical beats Amarantus BioScience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. It also offers Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea; Exelderm cream and solution an antifungal intended for topical use; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; and Luxamend, a water-based emulsion formulated to provide a moist healing environment for superficial wounds; minor cuts or scrapes; dermal ulcers; donor sites; first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns; and radiation dermatitis. In addition, the company sells sulconazole nitrate cream and solution indicated for the treatment of tinea cruris, tinea corporis, and tinea versicolor; and doxycycline hyclate tablets, as an adjunctive therapy for severe acne. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Amarantus BioScience

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

