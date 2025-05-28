Comparing CIMG (IMG) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares CIMG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
CIMG -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10%
CIMG Competitors -34.52% -254.38% -23.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIMG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
CIMG $3.79 million -$8.75 million -0.07
CIMG Competitors $2.02 billion $52.58 million 13.76

CIMG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CIMG has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIMG competitors beat CIMG on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About CIMG

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

