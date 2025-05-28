Head to Head Comparison: Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Risk and Volatility

Cheer has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onfolio has a beta of 4.36, suggesting that its stock price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheer and Onfolio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cheer alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheer $147.20 million 0.11 $30.48 million N/A N/A Onfolio $9.09 million 0.55 -$8.15 million ($0.45) -2.17

Profitability

Cheer has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio.

This table compares Cheer and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheer N/A N/A N/A Onfolio -41.50% -55.89% -33.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Cheer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Onfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cheer beats Onfolio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheer

(Get Free Report)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.