Financial Comparison: INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) & Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for INLIF and Twin Disc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get INLIF alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INLIF 0 0 0 0 0.00 Twin Disc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twin Disc has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. Given Twin Disc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than INLIF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

65.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares INLIF and Twin Disc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INLIF $15.80 million 1.10 N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc $328.48 million 0.31 $10.99 million $0.29 25.17

Twin Disc has higher revenue and earnings than INLIF.

Profitability

This table compares INLIF and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INLIF N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc 2.92% 4.24% 2.09%

Summary

Twin Disc beats INLIF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INLIF

(Get Free Report)

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides third-party manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial marine, patrol, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, agriculture, recycling, construction, oil and gas, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for INLIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INLIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.