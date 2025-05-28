Futu (FUTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Futu to post earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $594.86 million for the quarter.

Futu Trading Down 4.4%

Futu stock opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. Futu has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $130.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

