Q4 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Decreased by Zacks Research

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $217.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.38. MarketAxess has a one year low of $186.84 and a one year high of $296.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after acquiring an additional 341,493 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,246,000 after acquiring an additional 236,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,369,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

