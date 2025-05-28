What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Stryker Q2 Earnings?

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $13.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE SYK opened at $383.66 on Monday. Stryker has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

