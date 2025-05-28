Q2 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Boosted by Analyst

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

VNOM stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.05. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 103.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

