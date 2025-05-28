Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 7.7%

NYSE DECK opened at $108.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

