Zacks Research Forecasts Increased Earnings for Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

