Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LSPD Q1 Earnings

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Lightspeed Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lightspeed Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $253.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

LSPD stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 4,170,557 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $32,156,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $24,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 1,295,469 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,356,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 986,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

