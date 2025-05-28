Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:TD FY2026 Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $8.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.66. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$88.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.0%

TD opened at C$94.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.22 and a 12-month high of C$94.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ana Arsov purchased 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$80.24 per share, with a total value of C$279,475.92. Also, Director Ajay Kumar Virmani acquired 24,636 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$81.22 per share, with a total value of C$2,000,935.92. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.