National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:CMG Q1 Earnings

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.14.

CMG stock opened at C$7.05 on Monday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$6.61 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$568.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain purchased 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,011.11. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$56,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,060 shares of company stock worth $243,597 and have sold 17,985 shares worth $145,719. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

