Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Head to Head Contrast

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acelyrin and Pulmatrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acelyrin 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pulmatrix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acelyrin presently has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 322.91%. Given Acelyrin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acelyrin is more favorable than Pulmatrix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acelyrin N/A -44.12% -39.02% Pulmatrix -96.51% -45.97% -30.72%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Acelyrin and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Acelyrin has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Acelyrin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Acelyrin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acelyrin and Pulmatrix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acelyrin N/A N/A -$381.64 million ($2.69) -0.84 Pulmatrix $1.92 million 14.71 -$14.12 million ($3.34) -2.32

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Acelyrin. Pulmatrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acelyrin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acelyrin beats Pulmatrix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc., a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis. It is also developing lonigutamab, a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of thyroid eye disease. In addition, the company's develops SLRN-517, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting c-KIT, which is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of chronic urticaria. Acelyrin, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of acute exacerbations in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; PUR1900 for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma and cystic fibrosis; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of acute migraine. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

