Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $525.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $485.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.71. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $1,294,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,750.38. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $217,771,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $196,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

