Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2%

IJH opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

