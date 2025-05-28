iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

