Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 4.4%

INTU opened at $751.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $751.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.