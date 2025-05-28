Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3%

CNQ opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 63.92%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

