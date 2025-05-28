Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $192.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.59.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

