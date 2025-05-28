iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,083,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $69.52.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.