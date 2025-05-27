Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 350 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 752.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 855,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

