Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 19,356 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 973.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $136.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

