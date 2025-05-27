iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Trimmed by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1612 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.