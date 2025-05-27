Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

