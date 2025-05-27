Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Issues Earnings Results

Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Caracal Gold Price Performance
Caracal Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.28.
About Caracal Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caracal Gold
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- 3 High-Paying Dividend Stocks That Still Have Safe Payouts
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Caracal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caracal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.