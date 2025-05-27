Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 27th, 2025

Caracal Gold (LON:GCATGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Caracal Gold Price Performance

Caracal Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

About Caracal Gold



Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine located in Narok County, Kenya; and the Nyakafuru Gold project comprising 11 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers situated in Lake Victoria Gold Fields, Tanzania.

