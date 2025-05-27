Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.39% of Ladder Capital worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $4,323,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,981,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

