Fluent Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.