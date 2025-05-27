Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,726,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,654,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chemed by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,352,000 after buying an additional 45,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,343,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 252,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,635,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $568.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $582.91 and its 200 day moving average is $565.59. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $623.61.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total transaction of $866,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,319,148.22. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

