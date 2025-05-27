American Investment Services Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,495 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

