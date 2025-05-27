Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 199.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

