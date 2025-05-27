Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 2,949 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

