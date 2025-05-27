Ghe LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ghe LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $221,297,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.95.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. HSBC cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

