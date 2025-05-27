Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 14,545 Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,383. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,776.60. This trade represents a 29.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE HG opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.